Watch Nancy Isime, Jim Iyke, Gabriel Afolayan in the official trailer for 'Hustle'
The star-studded drama will debut in cinemas in July.
Recommended articles
'Hustle' stars Nancy Isime as Chichi, a young woman determined to survive in Lagos using any means possible.
ALSO READ: Oscars 2021: SA president Cyril Ramaphosa celebrates 'My Octopus Teacher' documentary win
Enlisting the help of her friend Baba Gee (Gabriel Afolayan), the duo set out to play games on affluent men.
The star-studded film set to premiere in cinemas July 9, 2021, also stars veteran actor Jim Iyke alongside Bimbo Ademoye, Femi Branch and Bolanle Ogunmola.
Watch the trailer:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng