RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Nancy Isime, Jim Iyke, Gabriel Afolayan in the official trailer for 'Hustle'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The star-studded drama will debut in cinemas in July.

Marc Adebesin directed 'Hustle' [YouTube]

Nollywood filmmaker, Marc Adebesin has debuted the official trailer for his upcoming feature length film, 'Hustle'.

Recommended articles

'Hustle' stars Nancy Isime as Chichi, a young woman determined to survive in Lagos using any means possible.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2021: SA president Cyril Ramaphosa celebrates 'My Octopus Teacher' documentary win

Enlisting the help of her friend Baba Gee (Gabriel Afolayan), the duo set out to play games on affluent men.

The star-studded film set to premiere in cinemas July 9, 2021, also stars veteran actor Jim Iyke alongside Bimbo Ademoye, Femi Branch and Bolanle Ogunmola.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

Osun Govt vows to punish 3 school principals for allowing group to speak to students on Yoruba Nation