Chuko and Arie Esiri have debuted the official trailer for their film, 'Eyimofe' (This is my Desire) ahead of its United Kingdom premiere.

The feature film will premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 11 as part of Nigeria's 60th Independence anniversary celebration.

Shot in Lagos, Nigeria, 'Eyimofe' tackles themes of migration, teenage pregnancy. Its story focuses on Mofe, a factory technician, and Rosa, a hairdresser, on their quest for a better life outside Nigeria's shores.

The two chapter drama had its world premiere at the 70th Berlin International film festival in February 2020. It stars Jude Akuwudike, Temi Ami-Williams, Cynthia Ebijie, Sadiq Daba, Tomiwa Edun, Jacobs Alexander, Tomiwa Edun, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah and is directed by twin brothers, Chuko and Arie Esiri.

Watch the trailer: