RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the official trailer for Blessing Isaac’s ‘Yours Forever’

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

A new trailer has launched for Blessing Isaac’s forthcoming short film ‘Yours Forever.’

‘Yours Forever’ short movie
‘Yours Forever’ short movie

Starring ‘Venge’ star Rachael Emem Isaac in the lead role, the short film follows an obsessive lover.

Recommended articles

The official synopsis for the film written by Rubee Agwu reads: “After finding the love of her life, Temi decides to do everything within her power to make him hers forever…Even if it means living in denial. Would it be worth it in the end?”

Isaac is joined by Moc Madu, Anthonia Okojie, Doris Okorie, Rubee Agwu, Blessing Isaac who doubles as producer, Onyeka Ibeanusi, Baby Yagazielum Ibeanusi, Olaide Balogun and Ijeoma Abalobi in supporting roles.

While a release date is still unknown, the Michael Kpoudosu directed and Myth Creative film production is expected to launch this year.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch the official trailer for Blessing Isaac’s ‘Yours Forever’

Watch the official trailer for Blessing Isaac’s ‘Yours Forever’

'Inventing Anna' star Julia Garner cast as Madonna in new biopic

'Inventing Anna' star Julia Garner cast as Madonna in new biopic

Osas Ighodaro lands international award nomination for 'Rattlesnake'

Osas Ighodaro lands international award nomination for 'Rattlesnake'

'To Be Honest' is strikingly Simi and that might be enough [Pulse Album Review]

'To Be Honest' is strikingly Simi and that might be enough [Pulse Album Review]

Ivie Okujaye welcomes baby with hubby

Ivie Okujaye welcomes baby with hubby

Timaya gives reason why he may never marry

Timaya gives reason why he may never marry

Mickael Marabou teases her new album with smash single 'Mwen Love Ou' featuring Davido

Mickael Marabou teases her new album with smash single 'Mwen Love Ou' featuring Davido

Cheemar drops new single, 'for you'

Cheemar drops new single, 'for you'

Twitter reacts to Rolling Stone's ranking of Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' as 16th greatest hip hop album of all time

Twitter reacts to Rolling Stone's ranking of Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' as 16th greatest hip hop album of all time

Trending

BBNaija: How to watch the 'Shine Ya Eye' Reunion show online

BBNaija season 6 Reunion [Twitter/@ebuka]

Jada Pinkett finally addresses Oscar slap on Red Table Talk

Jada-Pinkett-Smith

How much is Amber Heard really worth?

Amber Heard

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard