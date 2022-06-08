Starring ‘Venge’ star Rachael Emem Isaac in the lead role, the short film follows an obsessive lover.
Watch the official trailer for Blessing Isaac’s ‘Yours Forever’
A new trailer has launched for Blessing Isaac’s forthcoming short film ‘Yours Forever.’
The official synopsis for the film written by Rubee Agwu reads: “After finding the love of her life, Temi decides to do everything within her power to make him hers forever…Even if it means living in denial. Would it be worth it in the end?”
Isaac is joined by Moc Madu, Anthonia Okojie, Doris Okorie, Rubee Agwu, Blessing Isaac who doubles as producer, Onyeka Ibeanusi, Baby Yagazielum Ibeanusi, Olaide Balogun and Ijeoma Abalobi in supporting roles.
While a release date is still unknown, the Michael Kpoudosu directed and Myth Creative film production is expected to launch this year.
Watch the trailer:
