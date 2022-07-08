RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the official trailer for Adamma and Adanne Ebo‘s ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’

The official trailer for ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’, the comedic satire by filmmaking duo Adamma and Adanne Ebo has debuted ahead of its theatrical and streaming release.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul by Ebo Twins
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul by Ebo Twins

Produced by Adanne Ebo for the duo’s Ejime Productions in collaboration with Daniel Kaluuya’s Pinky Promise, the film will debut in cinemas and on Peacock on September 2, 2022.

‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’ stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown in the leads roles. The story centres on Trinity Childs (Hall), the first lady of a prominent Southern Baptist megachurch, who attempts to help her pastor-husband, Lee-Curtis Childs (Brown), rebuild their congregation and reconcile their faith to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

Shot in a faux-documentary style, the satire takes w look at megachurch culture and the often nebulous perspectives that are cultivated from being both entrenched in it, as well as finding yourself on the outside looking in.

In an exclusive interview with Variety, the sisters share that the film is inspired by their Southern Baptist upbringing and explores a “style of praise dance popular in some Black churches, where performers swap lyrical movement for miming and often wear mimes’ traditional white face makeup.”

The film was shot last year and went on to become a Sundance sensation.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

