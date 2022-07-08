Watch the official trailer for Adamma and Adanne Ebo‘s ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’

‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’ stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown in the leads roles. The story centres on Trinity Childs (Hall), the first lady of a prominent Southern Baptist megachurch, who attempts to help her pastor-husband, Lee-Curtis Childs (Brown), rebuild their congregation and reconcile their faith to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

Shot in a faux-documentary style, the satire takes w look at megachurch culture and the often nebulous perspectives that are cultivated from being both entrenched in it, as well as finding yourself on the outside looking in.

In an exclusive interview with Variety, the sisters share that the film is inspired by their Southern Baptist upbringing and explores a “style of praise dance popular in some Black churches, where performers swap lyrical movement for miming and often wear mimes’ traditional white face makeup.”

The film was shot last year and went on to become a Sundance sensation.