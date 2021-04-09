Boxxculture has unveiled the first teaser for its forthcoming documentary 'Road2Blow' executive produced by Taiwo Adeyemi.

The documentary set to be distributed by FilmOne Entertainment highlights the challenges talents struggle with on their path to stardom.

'Road2Blow' explores the experiences of established and upcoming acts including Qdot, Toni Tones, Oli Ekun, Bizzle Osikoya, Amanda Oruh, Olumide Oworu and Nse Ikpe-Etim.

Watch the teaser: