Emil Garuba's upcoming short film 'Last Tango in Abuja' promises to throw its audience off balance with its strong adult content.

Shot by Femi Bamigbola and Taiwo Shittu, 'Last Tango in Abuja' follows the tale of former lovers, Monique and Tayo who meet up for one last rendezvous as one of them prepares to tie the knot. It stars leads, Ruth Nkweti and Preach Bassey.

The short film's release date is yet to be announced but its makers have confirmed that it will first premiere in festivals.

Watch the teaser:

Crew

Producer: Pem Pever

Director: Emil Garuba

Writer: Emil Garuba

Cinematography: Femi Bamigbola & Taiwo Shittu

Editor: Obinna Nwali

Music: Rex Ricketts

Additional Music: The Isomers