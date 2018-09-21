Pulse.ng logo
Watch teaser for Linda Ikejis reality TV show Girls Squad

Linda Ikeji Meet the cast for new reality TV show ''Girls Squad''

''Girls Squad'' captures the lives of six former University students finding their way through life outside of the school walls.

  Published:
play Linda Ikeji releases ''Girls Squad'' reality TV show teaser (Instagram/LindaIkejiTV)

Linda Ikeji TV has shared the montage introducing the cast of the upcoming reality show, "Girls Squad."

One of the numerous original reality TV shows set to hit the Linda Ikeji TV screens before the end of the year is ''Girls Sqaud'', a show that follows the lives of six former University students from Babcock and Covenant University [Ijeoma, Elfreda, Oge, Rosemary, Pamela and Helen] and captures their journey through life after leaving school.

The montage was released on her official Instagram page on Thursday night, September 20 with the caption, ''This reality show about life after Uni is a must watch on lindaikeji.tv.''

 

The launch of the TV platform took place earlier in the year and has attracted a fair number of subscribers to the channel.

Other upcoming reality shows exclusive to Linda Ikeji TV include "Oyinbo Wives of Lagos," "Gidi Girls," "Ajegunle with Love,"Highway Girls of Eko," "King Tonto"  among others.

What is Linda Ikeji's 'raunchy' reality TV series ''Gidi Girls'' really about?

play 'Made in Gidi' is one of the reality shows presently running on Linda Ikeji TV (Instagram/LindaIkejiTV)

 

On July 12, Linda Ikeji premiered "Made in Gidi,"  a reality show which was, before its release, likened to the popular Big Brother Naija reality show.

Just like Big Brother Naija, the show features a number of men and women - seven women and five men - living together in a house with no laptops, no phones or television.

Prior to its debut, Ikeji asked viewers to expect drama, friendship, love, tears, backbiting, pulling of wigs, and maybe sex.

While the Big Brother Naija could appeal to Nigerians for several reasons - relationships and sex; an insight into how the human mind works; and game strategy - "Made in Gidi" hasn't exactly defined what its appeal is.

"Made in Gidi" isn't anything like Big Brother Naija. It is, however, a reality show with a group of young people, hanging out and having fun.

