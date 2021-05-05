Watch Samuel ‘Johl’ Johnson & OnyX's short film 'Skin- A Meladition'

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

The experimental short film pays tribute to the black skin with its rhythmic narrative.

The beauty of the black skin sometimes goes unnoticed hence 'Skin- A Meladition', an experimental short film.

Produced by Samuel 'Johl' Johnson and OnyX who doubles as director, the short film featuring beautiful shades of melanin skin ushers its audience into a dream-like universe where the black skin reigns supreme.

The film is also backed by a poetic monologue that does it justice.

