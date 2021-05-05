Watch Samuel ‘Johl’ Johnson & OnyX's short film 'Skin- A Meladition'
The experimental short film pays tribute to the black skin with its rhythmic narrative.
Produced by Samuel 'Johl' Johnson and OnyX who doubles as director, the short film featuring beautiful shades of melanin skin ushers its audience into a dream-like universe where the black skin reigns supreme.
The film is also backed by a poetic monologue that does it justice.
Watch the short film:
