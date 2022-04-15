RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Sandra Iroegbu, Chukwu Martin, May Osakwe in 'Hinged' short film

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The two-part IG series is produced by Sadra Iroegbu and directed by Bello Damilare.

Sandra Iroegbu in 'Hinged' short film [Instagram]
Sandra Iroegbu in 'Hinged' short film [Instagram]

Blockit Studio and Ayo Ekunz Visuals have debuted their debut collaboration, a two-part short series which explores cyberbullying.

Written by Olumide Kuti, the Sandra Iroegbu produced series follows a deranged man who hunts down notorious cyberbullies. The two-part series stars Iroegbu, 'Riona' star Chukwu Martin, May Osakwe and Temitope Salu.

The series which is Iroegbu's production debut, is currently available to watch on Blockit studio's official Instagram handles

Watch episode one:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

