Blockit Studio and Ayo Ekunz Visuals have debuted their debut collaboration, a two-part short series which explores cyberbullying.
Watch Sandra Iroegbu, Chukwu Martin, May Osakwe in 'Hinged' short film
The two-part IG series is produced by Sadra Iroegbu and directed by Bello Damilare.
Written by Olumide Kuti, the Sandra Iroegbu produced series follows a deranged man who hunts down notorious cyberbullies. The two-part series stars Iroegbu, 'Riona' star Chukwu Martin, May Osakwe and Temitope Salu.
The series which is Iroegbu's production debut, is currently available to watch on Blockit studio's official Instagram handles
Watch episode one:
