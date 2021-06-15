Watch Uzoamaka Aninuoh, Chimezie Imo & Kelvinmary Ndukwe in Samuel Adeoye's 'Behind The Scene'
The short film poses an intriguing two-sided argument on consent and rape.
Starring Chimezie Imo, Kelvinmary Ndukwe and Uzoamaka Aninuoh, the short film follows the story of Chioma and Ola, social media friends turn foes, who must prove to a police investigator that they are blameless in a case of rape.
The film impressively presents a two-sided argument on rape exposing the victim or perpetuator narrative.
Watch the short film:
