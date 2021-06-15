RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Uzoamaka Aninuoh, Chimezie Imo & Kelvinmary Ndukwe in Samuel Adeoye's 'Behind The Scene'

The short film poses an intriguing two-sided argument on consent and rape.

Chimezie Imo in 'Behind The Scene' short film [Instagram/samuel_a_adeoye]

Nigerian filmmaker, Samuel Adeoye has premiered his gender-based violence themed short film, 'Behind The Scene'.

Starring Chimezie Imo, Kelvinmary Ndukwe and Uzoamaka Aninuoh, the short film follows the story of Chioma and Ola, social media friends turn foes, who must prove to a police investigator that they are blameless in a case of rape.

ALSO READ: Adekunle Adejuyigbe, Ema Edosio, 6 others selected for U.S Embassy and Catalyst Story Institute storytelling project

The film impressively presents a two-sided argument on rape exposing the victim or perpetuator narrative.

Watch the short film:

