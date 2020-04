A covid-19 themed movie might take some years to make but who says Nollywood lovers can't get a feel of it while the country battles with the pandemic?

To the rescue is Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro in the tear jerking Kesiena Obue written monologue titled 'Chronicles Corona Caused'.

The actress plays the role of a low income earning wife and mother who recounts the bitter realities of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Watch monologue: