Native Media has released the official trailer for its romantic thriller, 'Zero Hour' featuring RMD, Ali Nuhu.

﻿Richard Mofe Damijo﻿ plays a pretentious character in the Robert Peters’ directed romantic thriller. The veteran actor also spoke a bit of Hausa in the movie as seen in the official trailer.

The movie also featured Rahama Sadau, Ene Oloja, Halima Yusuf, and Ayo Ayoola Ayolola.

Shot in Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital and Accra, Ghana’s federal capital, the movie is highly anticipated as one of the movies with collaborations from movie stars across different regions in Nigeria.