Adekola’s music video tagged ‘Arike’ is one of the most talked about Yoruba music video since it premiered weeks back.

Embarking on a music career with the music video, the actor, director, and producer, had his wife in the movie.

Adekola’s wife had a cameo appearance in the movie, which has garnered over 70,000 views on YouTube.

The music video also features members of the Odunlade Adekola’s film school situated in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Here's a link to Arike