Watch Nse Ikpe-Etim, Akon in the official trailer for 'The American King'

It appears that the film shot sometime in 2020 is getting a Nigerian theatrical release.

Directed by Nigerian filmmaker, Adah Obekpa, the fish-out-of-water comedy follows the story of Sebastian an ex-con who gets an unbelievable offer to escape his woes courtesy of a mysterious high Priestess who seeks to fulfil a 400-year-old prophecy: choose an American who will become King of an ancient African kingdom, and restore it to the global superpower it once was.

The film which was shot in both Nigeria and the Los Angeles is set to be distributed by Silverbird Distributions and will premiere on March 4, nearly a month after its limited release in the United States.

'The American King' also stars Andrew Howard, Nick Moran, Massi Furlan, Eyninna Nwigwe, Nathin Butler, Miguel Nuñez Jr. and is produced by Joan McCarthy and Adah Obekpa who also gets credits for the film's screenplay.