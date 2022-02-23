RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Nse Ikpe-Etim, Akon in the official trailer for 'The American King'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Adah Obekpa directed comedy is set to premiere in Nigeria this March.

The American King directed by Adah Obekpa [Instagram]
The American King directed by Adah Obekpa [Instagram]

Nollywood star actress Nse Ikpe-Etim recently teased fans with a poster of her Hollywood feature 'The American King' where she stars alongside singer, Akon.

Recommended articles

It appears that the film shot sometime in 2020 is getting a Nigerian theatrical release.

Directed by Nigerian filmmaker, Adah Obekpa, the fish-out-of-water comedy follows the story of Sebastian an ex-con who gets an unbelievable offer to escape his woes courtesy of a mysterious high Priestess who seeks to fulfil a 400-year-old prophecy: choose an American who will become King of an ancient African kingdom, and restore it to the global superpower it once was.

The film which was shot in both Nigeria and the Los Angeles is set to be distributed by Silverbird Distributions and will premiere on March 4, nearly a month after its limited release in the United States.

'The American King' also stars Andrew Howard, Nick Moran, Massi Furlan, Eyninna Nwigwe, Nathin Butler, Miguel Nuñez Jr. and is produced by Joan McCarthy and Adah Obekpa who also gets credits for the film's screenplay.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch Nse Ikpe-Etim, Akon in the official trailer for 'The American King'

Watch Nse Ikpe-Etim, Akon in the official trailer for 'The American King'

Are Nigerian artists ready for NFTs and the metaverse? (Pulse contributor's opinion)

Are Nigerian artists ready for NFTs and the metaverse? (Pulse contributor's opinion)

Reminisce features Buju and D Smoke on new song, 'Hustle'

Reminisce features Buju and D Smoke on new song, 'Hustle'

Buju launches, 'HeadsByBnxn' as NFTs collectibles

Buju launches, 'HeadsByBnxn' as NFTs collectibles

Top online music streaming services in 2022

Top online music streaming services in 2022

South African rapper Riky Rick reportedly commits su*cide

South African rapper Riky Rick reportedly commits su*cide

Headies announces 15th edition

Headies announces 15th edition

Reality TV star Chris says her marriage will never survive infidelity

Reality TV star Chris says her marriage will never survive infidelity

Inside Rema's 'Rave & Roses' album cover

Inside Rema's 'Rave & Roses' album cover

Trending

Michael Blackson calls on Tyler Perry to partner with him to build film studio in Ghana

Michael Blackson calls on Tyler Perry to partner with him to build film studio in Ghana

Filmmaker Ego Boyo laments the a** kissing culture in Nollywood

Ego Boyo [Instagram/officialegoboyo]

Nse Ikpe-Etim stars alongside Akon in Hollywood debut 'The American King - As told by an African priestess'

Nse Ikpe-Etim [Instagram/@nseikpeetim]

Nigeria seeks US collaboration to improve Nollywood production

Nigeria seeks US collaboration to improve Nollywood production (TechCrunch)