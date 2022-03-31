Ninalowo Bolanle and Trinity Ugonabo play leads in AstraTV’s new web series ‘Mr and Mrs Kola’.
Watch Ninalowo Bolanle and Trinity Ugonabo in ‘Mr and Mrs Kola’ series
The actors star as a couple in an intertribal marriage.
The Ayodeji Ogunnaike directed series explores the rubrics of inter tribal marriage; the drama, the challenge, the fun while throwing up the advantage of diversity.
Mr Kola (Bolanle) is a Yoruba man married to Amaka (Ugonabo), an Igbo lady. The series details how they navigate their tribal differences. The series is produced by Ugonabo.
Watch the series:
