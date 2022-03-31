RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Ninalowo Bolanle and Trinity Ugonabo in ‘Mr and Mrs Kola’ series

The actors star as a couple in an intertribal marriage.

Ninalowo Bolanle and Trinity Ugonabo [Instagram]

Ninalowo Bolanle and Trinity Ugonabo play leads in AstraTV’s new web series ‘Mr and Mrs Kola’.

The Ayodeji Ogunnaike directed series explores the rubrics of inter tribal marriage; the drama, the challenge, the fun while throwing up the advantage of diversity.

Mr Kola (Bolanle) is a Yoruba man married to Amaka (Ugonabo), an Igbo lady. The series details how they navigate their tribal differences. The series is produced by Ugonabo.

Watch the series:

