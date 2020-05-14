Ayomikun Paseda's nearly 7-minute short film, currently streaming on YouTube, is a poignant tale of domestic violence.

The shorts titled 'Ireti' follows a couple in the heat of resolving a conflict that rapidly leads to violence.

Without dialogue and relying solely on the the film's narrator, actors, Yinka Moor (Ireti) and Abdul TJ (Jacobs) deliver a riveting performance that forces the audience to see through the eyes of abusers. It is love but one that is selfish and leaves its victim for dead.

'Ireti' is co directed by Paseda and Ama Psalmist and its impressive cinematography is by Barnabas "Barny" Emordi.

Watch 'Ireti' below: