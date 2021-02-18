Inkblot productions have debuted their first ever feature film 'The Department' on YouTube.

Directed by Remi Vaughan-Richards, the 2015 romantic action crime feature film follows the story of a secret department in a business conglomerate specialized in blackmailing top executives into selling their companies to their leader (Jide Kosoko).

Two lovers (Majid Michel and Osas Ighodaro) however opt out of the organization, but the group wants her back for one last job. She accepts against her husband's will, who consequently decides to sabotage the Department in order to save their marriage. 'The Department' also stars O.C Ukeje, Seun Akindele, Somkele Iyamah, Kenneth Okolie and Funky Mallam.

Confirming the film's release, Chinaza Onuzo, co-founder of Inkblot said: “Not a lot of people have seen 'The Department', and we have received a number of queries about the availability of the film. So here it is, our first film for everyone who is yet to see it.”

The film's release is Inkblot's gift to film lovers to celebrate Valentine's Day.

