Fast rising Nollywood filmmaker, Daniel Uzodinma has debuted a short film titled 'Homecoming'.

The short film which stars Femi Branch, Fe Doyin, Mide Saint, Ese Imasuen, Obi Blessing, Toyin Olatunbosun, Kenneth Amadi and Omoregie Tessy, follows the story of a brilliant university undergraduate who stumbles on an Oro festival ritual.

As is infamously believed, women who encounter Oro worshippers during their night time rituals usually do not live to tell the tale.

'Homecoming' tackles the subject of male chauvinism inherent in not just the western Nigeria culture but across the country. It also touches on exploitation and inequality in the tertiary insinuations. The movie is produced by Fe Doyin.

Watch the short film: