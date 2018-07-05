Watch episode 11 and finale of web series, Corper Shun

news

The 11th and final episode of Accelerate TV's web series "Corper Shun" is out, and it's titled "The Showdown."

In the final episode, it's time for the concert set up by the five. Also, Alani is feeling very good about his CDS Squad. They must reunite Nigeria somehow in this episode.

"Corper Shun" focuses on the lives of five Nigerian youths during the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program. These corp members - Gbenga, I.B, Valerie, Zubby and Aminat - are supervised by a problematic Local Government Inspector, A.A.A.

Relatable for anyone who has attempted or completed the one-year compulsory service year for graduates in Nigeria, the series features interesting characters such as a wanna-be American, stressful zonal inspector, hardcore Igbo boy and a bookworm.

"Corper Shun" stars Jide Kosoko, Ayo Mogaji, Damola Olatunji and the Corpers played by Efa Iwara, Etinosa Idemudia, Emmanuel Mordi, Chiagoziem Nwankama and Oyepelumi Alawoki.