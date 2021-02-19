Chukwu Martin's (The Pickup) latest short film, 'Altar Boys' has a striking effect for how it attacks its central theme- religion, pushing to address the hypocrisy surrounding it.

Based on a true life story, the thriller which is a brief off a feature length film, follows the lives of teenagers seemingly dedicated to the service of God.

It stars Abiodun Usman, Ejirooghene Asagba, Daniel Olatoye, Boluwatife Okunola, Timi OJ and Johnson Awurumibe.

Watch the short film: