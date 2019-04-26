The second trailer of the spin-off from the original Men In Black trilogy of the nineties was released on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

The second trailer sees Chris Hemsworth, who is playing the role of Agent H and Tessa Thompson, who is playing the role of Agent P attacking aliens.

Emma Thompson returns as Agent O, while Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall and Rebecca Ferguson will also appear in the film as directed by 'Fast and Furious 8' director, F. Gary Gray.

The new trailer sees Hemsworth and Thompson working at the Men In Black’s London office before heading out to solve a murder case across the galaxies.

Few released details about the ‘Men in Black international’ plot show that it will be a murder-mystery and will involve a mole inside the MIB organisation.