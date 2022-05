Shot in Ibadan back in April 2021, the film directed by Kayode Kasum stars Chimezie Imo in the lead role with Dakore Akande, Omowunmi Dada, Paul Utomi and Tope Tedela in supporting roles.

Unveiling 'One Too Many', Kasum shared on Instagram: "I think because the way Nigeria is, we’ve all somehow suffered some kind of injustice, abuse or unfair treatment.

"For as long as we can remember. we have taken that kind of treatment in its different forms way too many times. At the same time, we’ve all found a way to not necessarily stop it, but survive it. Yes, we are very familiar with the reign of injustice but what happens when that one person amongst us, decides he won’t be taking it anymore?

"One too many captures the reality of injustice suffered by many of us and caused by ordinary men like us and those charged to protect us. I believe everyone can somehow relate to the ‘injustice’ struggle that’s why I’m happy to have directed this project. - One Too Man."

The new title also stars Kelechi Udegbe, Jide Kosoko and, Ikponmwosa Gold.