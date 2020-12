Big Brother Naija season five star, Wathoni Anyansi is has gotten off to a great start with her newly re-introduced talk show, 'Baby Talk Show With Wathoni Anyansi'.

Already on its third episode, the parenting show which premiered two months has had media personality Noble Igwe and entrepreneur, Cynthia Obi-Uchendu share their personal journeys.

Watch episode 3: