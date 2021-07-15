RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Salma Mumin, Cee-C & Dillish Mathews in new teaser for 'Assistant Madams' season 2

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Season two unveils new leads; Ghanaian actress Salma Mumim, Big Brother stars Dillish Mathews and Cee-C Nwadiora.

'Assistant Madams' season 2 poster [Instagram/itsredtv]

Red TV's 'Assistant Madams' is back! The 2020 hit show has been confirmed for a second season complete with a whole new cast.

A brand new teaser for the forthcoming season tagged 'Dark Hearts debuted on Thursday featuring the star-studded cast which includes: Salma Mumim, Big Brother Africa winner Dillish Mathews, Timini Egbuson, Mawuli Gavor, Femi Branch, Joselyn Dumas, Cynthia Cee-C Nwadiora, Seyi Shay and Demola Adedoyin.

Watch the teaser:

ASSISTANT MADAMS - DARK HEARTS / SEASON 2 / TEASER

The show's first season premiered in 2020 to mixed reviews. Starring Osas Ighodaro, Tana Adelana and Sophie Alakija in leading roles, the show followed the lives of three vibrant friends bent on living their best lives at all cost.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

