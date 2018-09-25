Watch 2nd teaser of Chief Daddy from EbonyLife Films

news

A second teaser for the must-see movie, Chief Daddy, has been released by EbonyLife Films, producers of blockbuster movies, Fifty, The Wedding Party films, and The Royal Hibiscus Hotel.

The first teaser garnered over 23 million views on social media, suggesting that this may become the biggest Nollywood title of the year. The movie will be in cinemas from December 14th, with the premiere scheduled for December 2nd at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria.

Chief Daddy chronicles the secrets, surprises, twists, and turns that follow the death of ’Chief Beecroft‘, played by Taiwo Obileye, a wealthy and benevolent industrialist with a large family, household staff and mistresses who are all dependent on him.

This 60-second teaser captures the moment when ’Chuchu‘ and ’Jodi D’, owners of a failing funeral business (played by Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah and Chinedu ‘Nedu’ Ani) believe they have hit the jackpot when they are contracted to coordinate the funeral.

“This second teaser is another great example of what this movie has to offer - comedy, suspense, and drama. With the wealth of talent featured in this movie, the audience will remain captivated until the very end,” said Mo Abudu, executive producer.

Chigul and Nedu are just two of a star-studded cast, which includes (in alphabetical order) Bisola Aiyeola, Funke Akindele, Zainab Balogun, Shaffy Bello, Lepacious Bose, Ini Edo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Linda Ejiofor, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, Mawuli Gavor, Kate Henshaw, Ayo Lijadu, Jude ‘MI’ Abaga, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Beverly Naya, Uti Nwachukwu, Taiwo Obileye, Rachel Oniga, Beverly Osu, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor and Joke Silva. Chief Daddy was written by Bode Asinyanbi and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.

The third of five teasers will be released on October 4th, leading up to the official trailer launch in November.