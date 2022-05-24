Warner Bros. denies considering replacing Amber Heard in 'Aquaman 2' over domestic violence

According to Hamanda, the studio delayed on its choice for several weeks as they considered whether to recast Heard's character Mena. He said: "They didn’t have a lot of chemistry together.

"Editorially they were able to make that relationship work in the first movie, but there was a concern that it took a lot of effort to get there.”

The executive further revealed in his testimony that the production eventually created it using movie magic and the film score.

Variety reports that Heard was paid $1 million for the first 'Aquaman' and $2 million for the sequel. Her lawyers have argued that she should have been able to negotiate for more money despite the sum being consistent with her original contract.

They claim that the backlash from Johnny Depp's allegations cost her that opportunity in a bid to claim losses. Heard is seeking $100 million in a defamation counterclaim against Depp.