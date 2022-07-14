RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu is Amazon Prime Video's new Head of Nigerian Local Originals

Nigerian film executive Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu has been named Amazon Prime Video’s first Head of Local Originals in Nigeria.

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu [Instagram]
The former M-Net West Africa Regional Director will now directly oversee both scripted and non-scripted Prime Video content in Nigeria.

While the streamer is yet to make an official announcement, an outpouring of congratulatory messages have flooded social media over the last two days.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Latasha Gillespie, Executive Head of Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Amazon Studios, Prime Video and IMDb, congratulated Uzoukwu on the new role.

Please help me congratulate @wangistar on her new role. She has been named Amazon Studios’ VERY FIRST Head of Local Originals in Nigeria, Gillespie wrote. “Wangi ‘s CV is populated by some of the best content you’ve ever watched with some of the biggest names you know and love.

“More importantly she is one of the best humans on the planet. Smart. Genuine. Kind. Selfless. It’s why she is such a talent magnet. Beloved by content creators and execs alike. So get ready for amazing content and specials.”

Amazon Prime Video’s search for Head of Nigerian Originals was announced in April this year. The job posting listed a search for a UK-based experienced senior creative executive to work with its Nigeria originals team, reporting directly to Ned Mitchell, the Los Angeles-based head of originals for Africa and the Middle East for Amazon Studios.

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu has an impressive portfolio of Nollywood content from her years heading M-Net West Africa. The film executive is credited for being one of the pioneers of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) and the brains behind Africa Magic indigenous channel 'Africa Magic Igbo'.

The new role comes nearly a year after she was announced as the streamer’s Principal Head of Content Acquisition for Africa.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

