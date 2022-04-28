Walter ‘Waltbanger’ Taylaur debuts first-look trailer for ‘Jolly Roger’

Shot in May 2021, the Nolly Noir crime drama with Daniel Etim-Effiong in the lead role, follows the story of Brume, a law-abiding citizen whose life is left in ruins after an encounter with two lawless police officers.

In supporting roles are Deyemi Okanlawon, Toni Tones, Frank Donga, Tina Mba, Toyin Oshinaike and Kunle Oshodi-Glover.

According to Waltbanger, ‘Jolly Roger’ fuses the crime thriller genre “with romantic drama and a touch of dark drama.”

While a public release date is yet to be announced, the film is all set for its world premiere at the Nollywood film festival in Paris.

The Tunde Apalowo written crime drama will debut at the festival’s closing night on May 8, 2022.

Recall that Pulse first confirmed the ‘Jolly Roger’ production in May 2021. Waltbanger revealed that the exciting genre mix will showcase elements of his previous films ‘Gbomo Gbomo Express’ and ‘Catch.er’.