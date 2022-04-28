RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Walter ‘Waltbanger’ Taylaur debuts first-look trailer for ‘Jolly Roger’

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The feature length film has been described by the filmmaker as a fusion of his ‘Catch.er’ and ‘Gbomo Gbomo Express’.

Jolly Roger film directed by Waltbanger [Instagram]
Walter ‘Waltbanger’ Taylaur has unveiled the anticipated trailer for ‘Jolly Roger’, the latest film from his Waltbanger 101 productions.

Shot in May 2021, the Nolly Noir crime drama with Daniel Etim-Effiong in the lead role, follows the story of Brume, a law-abiding citizen whose life is left in ruins after an encounter with two lawless police officers.

In supporting roles are Deyemi Okanlawon, Toni Tones, Frank Donga, Tina Mba, Toyin Oshinaike and Kunle Oshodi-Glover.

According to Waltbanger, ‘Jolly Roger’ fuses the crime thriller genre “with romantic drama and a touch of dark drama.”

While a public release date is yet to be announced, the film is all set for its world premiere at the Nollywood film festival in Paris.

The Tunde Apalowo written crime drama will debut at the festival’s closing night on May 8, 2022.

Recall that Pulse first confirmed the ‘Jolly Roger’ production in May 2021. Waltbanger revealed that the exciting genre mix will showcase elements of his previous films ‘Gbomo Gbomo Express’ and ‘Catch.er’.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

'Girls who sleep with married men have a special place in hell' - BBNaija's Ifuennada

Walter ‘Waltbanger’ Taylaur debuts first-look trailer for ‘Jolly Roger’

Burna Boy becomes the first-ever Nigerian to sell out the Madison Square Garden in New York

Ninety releases debut project 'Rare Gem'

Nigerian Alté singer Myke sets to release his debut solo EP

Boomplay partners with Splice for Beat Battle & “Beyond Afrobeats series

Rob Kardashian says Blac Chyna beat him with metal rod during fight

'Number one. Undisputed' - Yul Edochie celebrates 1st wife hours after unveiling new wife and son

Netflix cancels ‘Raising Dion’ after two seasons

