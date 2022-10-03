RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Wakanda Forever: Marvel confirms identity of Black Panther in official trailer

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The identity of the new Black Panther has sparked online debate for months with production only confirming no plans to recast Chadwick Boseman's character.

Wakander Forever official poster [Twitter/@marvel]
Marvel has debuted the official trailer for its highly anticipated Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever ahead of its November 11 theatrical debut.

The new trailer which debuts alongside news of early ticket sales, finally lets fans in on what to expect from the sequel while finally unveiling the identity of the Black Panther, a topic of intense debate these past months.

Watch the trailer:

A few seconds to the end of the trailer shows a female, presumably Letitia Wright's Shuri donning the Black Panther suit. Marvel's new poster also spots white dots on the Black Panther mask which bear a striking resemblance to the facial paint worn by Shuri in the first-look teaser.

While the studio is yet to confirm, the teaser is enough to keep fans buzzing in a bid to connect the dots. Since the sequel's announcement, speculations have been rife about Wright taking on the Black Panther suit.

The British star's character is T'challa's tech wiz kid sister and easily fit the bill especially after Marvel confirmed that there were no plans to recast Chadwick Boseman's character.

Recall that the actor passed on in 2020 from a prolonged battle with cancer. He starred as King T'Challa in the Ryan Cooglar directed film.

