Wakanda Forever: Marvel confirms identity of Black Panther in official trailer

The new trailer which debuts alongside news of early ticket sales, finally lets fans in on what to expect from the sequel while finally unveiling the identity of the Black Panther, a topic of intense debate these past months.

Watch the trailer:

A few seconds to the end of the trailer shows a female, presumably Letitia Wright's Shuri donning the Black Panther suit. Marvel's new poster also spots white dots on the Black Panther mask which bear a striking resemblance to the facial paint worn by Shuri in the first-look teaser.

While the studio is yet to confirm, the teaser is enough to keep fans buzzing in a bid to connect the dots. Since the sequel's announcement, speculations have been rife about Wright taking on the Black Panther suit.

The British star's character is T'challa's tech wiz kid sister and easily fit the bill especially after Marvel confirmed that there were no plans to recast Chadwick Boseman's character.