Viola Davis to debut memoir 'Finding Me' in 2022

The American actress recently unveiled the book cover of her memoir 'Finding Me' ahead of its April 26, 2022 release.

According to reports, the memoir will follow the 55-year-old Academy award-winner's life from her humble beginning in Rhode Island to becoming one of Hollywood's most sought after actresses with coveted awards in the bag.

Unveiling the cover, Davis wrote on Instagram: "My Life. My story. My words. I’m so excited to share the cover of my book, FINDING ME! Thank you @oprahdaily for sharing this milestone with me. I can’t wait to share with all of you! Available to preorder now (link in bio) and in bookstores 04.26.2022."

Speaking on the book, Harper Collins, the book's publisher said in a statement: " 'Finding Me' is Viola Davis' story, in her own words, and spans her incredible, inspiring life, from her coming-of-age in Rhode Island to her present day.

“Hers is a story of overcoming, a true hero's journey. Deeply personal, brutally honest, and riveting, Finding Me is a timeless and spellbinding memoir that will capture hearts and minds around the globe,” he continued. “Viola overcame an impoverished upbringing in Rhode Island living in apartments that were lonely, condemned and rat-infested.”

