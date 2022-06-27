Viola Davis stuns in first-look teaser for Gina Prince-Bythewood’s ‘The Woman King’

The Woman King follows a fictional story of the Dahomey tribe’s fight against colonialism in the 18th and 19th centuries. The newly launched clip teases Davis in striking stunts and spearheading a war against European invasion.

John Boyega and Sheila Arin join Davis in the Entertainment One, JuVee Productions, and Jack Blue Productions collaboration. Peter McAleese is credited as executive producer, while Davis, Maria Bello, CathySchulman, and Julius Tennon, all aboard as producers.

A first-look teaser initially dropped for the during the 2022 CinemaCon in April. Two months before CinemaCon, Davis shared first photos for the epic which was filmed in South Africa.

”I’m deeply honored and excited to bring this incredible story of these badass female warriors to life. Get ready for THE WOMAN KING, exclusively in movie theaters this Fall,” Davis shared on Instagram.

Filming for ‘The Woman King’ kicked off in November 2021, and that same month, its theatrical release date was confirmed September 16, 2022.