RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Viola Davis says a director once called her by his maid’s name

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

‘How To Get Away With Murder’ star, Viola Davis has weighed in on Hollywood’s slow race progress.

The Emmy-award winning actress recently shared her opinion at the Cannes Film Festival for a Women In Motion conversation.

Recommended articles

According to Davis, the number one film industry still struggles with representation as there are still limited dark-skinned Blacks in lead roles.

While sharing her experience, the actress revealed that a director once called her by his maid’s name.

I had a director who did that to me. He said, ‘Louise!’ I knew him for 10 years and he called me Louise and I find out that it’s because his maid’s name is Louise,” Davis said. “I was maybe around 30 at the time, so it was a while ago. But what you have to realize is that those micro-aggressions happen all the time.”

Davis also stressed how since leaving Shonda Rhimes’ ‘How To Get Away With Murder’, more opportunities had not come up for Black women led television shows.

I know that when I left ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ that I don’t see a lot of dark skin women in lead roles on TV and not even in streaming services.

“And that ties into ideology and ethos and mentality, and that’s speaking in the abstract. Why aren’t you hiring a dark skin woman when she walks in the room and you say she blows you away? Create space and storytelling for her so when she thrives she’s not thriving despite of her circumstance but thriving because of her circumstance,” Davis told Variety.

Davis insists that Hollywood is yet to reconcile Black with spiritual awakening or sexuality which explains why she may never get certain roles despite how many awards she wins.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ContentGram Studios positions for major productions in Africa

ContentGram Studios positions for major productions in Africa

Viola Davis says a director once called her by his maid’s name

Viola Davis says a director once called her by his maid’s name

Competing with Hollywood will only stress you - Niyi Akinmolayan

Competing with Hollywood will only stress you - Niyi Akinmolayan

Rihanna welcomes baby boy with partner A$AP Rocky

Rihanna welcomes baby boy with partner A$AP Rocky

‘TOOT’ official trailer debuts ahead of release

‘TOOT’ official trailer debuts ahead of release

BBNaija's Mercy Eke says she doesn't believe there are faithful men out there

BBNaija's Mercy Eke says she doesn't believe there are faithful men out there

The television streaming war: 5 reasons why Netflix is losing

The television streaming war: 5 reasons why Netflix is losing

Will Margot Robbie be in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise?

Will Margot Robbie be in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise?

BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season reunion to premiere this June

BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season reunion to premiere this June

Trending

5 characters from 'Blood Sisters' that got fans buzzing

Ramsey Nouah in 'Blood Sisters' [Netflix]

AMVCA8: the full list of winners [Live]

AMVCA edition 8 entry announcement [Africa Magic]

BBNaija season 7 auditions are officially open!

Big Brother Naija season 7 announced [Instagram/@bigbrothernaija]

AMVCA8 Trailblazer Teniola Aladese recounts getting tricked to attend award

Teniola Aladese [Instagram/theteniola]