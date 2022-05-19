The Emmy-award winning actress recently shared her opinion at the Cannes Film Festival for a Women In Motion conversation.
Viola Davis says a director once called her by his maid’s name
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ star, Viola Davis has weighed in on Hollywood’s slow race progress.
According to Davis, the number one film industry still struggles with representation as there are still limited dark-skinned Blacks in lead roles.
While sharing her experience, the actress revealed that a director once called her by his maid’s name.
“I had a director who did that to me. He said, ‘Louise!’ I knew him for 10 years and he called me Louise and I find out that it’s because his maid’s name is Louise,” Davis said. “I was maybe around 30 at the time, so it was a while ago. But what you have to realize is that those micro-aggressions happen all the time.”
Davis also stressed how since leaving Shonda Rhimes’ ‘How To Get Away With Murder’, more opportunities had not come up for Black women led television shows.
“I know that when I left ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ that I don’t see a lot of dark skin women in lead roles on TV and not even in streaming services.
“And that ties into ideology and ethos and mentality, and that’s speaking in the abstract. Why aren’t you hiring a dark skin woman when she walks in the room and you say she blows you away? Create space and storytelling for her so when she thrives she’s not thriving despite of her circumstance but thriving because of her circumstance,” Davis told Variety.
Davis insists that Hollywood is yet to reconcile Black with spiritual awakening or sexuality which explains why she may never get certain roles despite how many awards she wins.
