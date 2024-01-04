Veteran Yoruba actor Olofa Ina dies at 73
Olofa Ina was an actor with many years of experience and featured in many movies.
Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun, took to his Instagram page, @saidibalogun, to disclose the death of Olofa Ina, on Thursday.
Balogun, with the display of the deceased’s photo, wrote, “Good night Legend Chief Deji Akinremi (Olofa Ina) RIP.”
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olofa Ina was born on May 15, 1950.
Olofa Ina started his major acting career in 1980.
He, however, had formed his acting group several years earlier.
The name of his acting group was Olofa Ina Theatre Group, and it was formed in 1972.
