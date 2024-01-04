ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Veteran Yoruba actor Olofa Ina dies at 73

News Agency Of Nigeria

Olofa Ina was an actor with many years of experience and featured in many movies.

Veteran Yoruba actor Olofa Ina dies at 73 [The Punch]
Veteran Yoruba actor Olofa Ina dies at 73 [The Punch]

Recommended articles

Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun, took to his Instagram page, @saidibalogun, to disclose the death of Olofa Ina, on Thursday.

Balogun, with the display of the deceased’s photo, wrote, “Good night Legend Chief Deji Akinremi (Olofa Ina) RIP.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olofa Ina was born on May 15, 1950.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was an actor with many years of experience and featured in many movies.

Olofa Ina started his major acting career in 1980.

He, however, had formed his acting group several years earlier.

The name of his acting group was Olofa Ina Theatre Group, and it was formed in 1972.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Veteran Yoruba actor Olofa Ina dies at 73

Veteran Yoruba actor Olofa Ina dies at 73

'A Tribe Called Judah' makes record-breaking ₦1 billion in cinemas

'A Tribe Called Judah' makes record-breaking ₦1 billion in cinemas

Here are the 10 things Davido can't live without

Here are the 10 things Davido can't live without

Charles Okpaleke teases 9 upcoming movie titles from Play Network in 2024

Charles Okpaleke teases 9 upcoming movie titles from Play Network in 2024

Portable tells audience how much Timaya paid him for Bayelsa concert

Portable tells audience how much Timaya paid him for Bayelsa concert

Albums from Burna Boy, Fela Kuti, Sunny Ade make Rolling Stone's all-time list

Albums from Burna Boy, Fela Kuti, Sunny Ade make Rolling Stone's all-time list

I saw you in my dream - Yul Edochie remembers late son on his 17th birthday

I saw you in my dream - Yul Edochie remembers late son on his 17th birthday

Nigerians splurge heavily on local cinema content on New Year's weekend

Nigerians splurge heavily on local cinema content on New Year's weekend

Britney Spears says she 'will never return to the music industry'

Britney Spears says she 'will never return to the music industry'

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'A Tribe Called Judah' keeps setting new records in just two weeks [Instagram/funkeakindelejenifa]

'A Tribe Called Judah' has crossed half a billion naira gross in 14 days

'Last Call' by Shola Thompson is ready for its official release

Zainab Balogun stars as OAP who must air her secrets online in 'Last Call'

Misan Harriman [British Vogue]

British-Nigerian Misan Harriman's 'The After' shortlisted for 2024 Oscars

Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah proportional picture of the cast [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]

'A Tribe Called Judah' is the highest-grossing Nollywood title of all time