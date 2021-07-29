Venita Akpofure celebrates versatility as she confirms starring in 3 new reality show

The actress recently tweeted about her latest achievement. "This year alone I’ve been blessed to be on three new reality shows. Some yet to be released. Can’t wait for my ACTUAL fans to see the content," Akpofure wrote.

"I cannot be boxed in. Thankfully God made me versatile and blessed me with a range of talent. And luckily I get to show that this year," the reality star added.

One of the shows featuring Akpofure is 'Nollywood Queens', a Honey TV production also starring Nuella Njubigbo and Mimi Orjiekwe .