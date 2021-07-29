RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Venita Akpofure celebrates versatility as she confirms starring in 3 new reality show

The reality star recently starred in 'Nollywood Queens', her first since the BBNaija show.

Nollywood movie star Venita Akpofure [Instagram/VenitaAkpofure]

Big Brother Naija star, Venita Akpofure has declared the year successful with news of featuring in three new reality shows in the bag.

The actress recently tweeted about her latest achievement. "This year alone I’ve been blessed to be on three new reality shows. Some yet to be released. Can’t wait for my ACTUAL fans to see the content," Akpofure wrote.

"I cannot be boxed in. Thankfully God made me versatile and blessed me with a range of talent. And luckily I get to show that this year," the reality star added.

One of the shows featuring Akpofure is 'Nollywood Queens', a Honey TV production also starring Nuella Njubigbo and Mimi Orjiekwe .

The actress has also featured in a number of major Nollywood productions including Kayode Kasum's 'Kambili' and recently, Niyi Akinmolayan's 'My Village People'.

Venita Akpofure celebrates versatility as she confirms starring in 3 new reality show

