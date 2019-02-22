Ex-Big Brother Housemate, Vanessa Williams, who is widely referred to as Vandora has been unveiled as the host of the show.

‘Our Perfect Wedding Nigeria’ is the new reality TV show that Multichoice Nigeria has just launched for its viewers.

The launch of the new reality TV show is coming three years after it made its debut in Kenya and other parts of Africa.

‘Our Perfect Wedding Nigeria’ will follow shortlisted Nigerian couples through their love story and wedding planning process. The show reveals the thrills and frills of the planning process, and also brings forth all the spectacle that comes with getting the perfect dress, the perfect venue, and perfect cake; not forgetting the dramatic in-laws and the traditional ceremonies that have to be concluded before the bride can walk down the aisle.

The reality TV show is co-produced by Adeola Oloyede and has Suleiman Kazeem as the executive producer.