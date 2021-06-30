Van Vicker says it is an honour to be likened to Ramsey Nouah
The Ghanaian star actor has opened up about getting mistaken for Ramsey Nouah.
In a RedTV interview featuring the cast of new web series 'Public Figure', Van Vicker who plays a lead role described being compared to the Nollywood royalty as an honour.
"I would pause if you called me Ramsey but if you compare me to him in any way, I would say it is an honour to be on a similar pedestal as he is. So, it is all good. I think, for me, you probably reason me higher than I deserve," the actor revealed.
Van Vicker further revealed that he forayed into entertainment in the 90s even though he initially wanted to become a gynecologist. He started off as a TV presenter, producer then featured in a television series before landing a role in a feature film months later.
Watch the interview:
Vicker stars alongside Aaron Adatsi, Dela Seade, Kingsley Yamoah, and Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku in the web series which premiered on YouTube on May 19. The story centres around power, marriage, politics, love, and the celebrity life.
