Van Vicker says it is an honour to be likened to Ramsey Nouah

In a RedTV interview featuring the cast of new web series 'Public Figure', Van Vicker who plays a lead role described being compared to the Nollywood royalty as an honour.

"I would pause if you called me Ramsey but if you compare me to him in any way, I would say it is an honour to be on a similar pedestal as he is. So, it is all good. I think, for me, you probably reason me higher than I deserve," the actor revealed.

Van Vicker further revealed that he forayed into entertainment in the 90s even though he initially wanted to become a gynecologist. He started off as a TV presenter, producer then featured in a television series before landing a role in a feature film months later.

