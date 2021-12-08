Rahama Sadau, Uzor Arukwe, Broda Shaggi join 'Chief Daddy: Going for Broke' cast

Actors Broda Shaggi, Rahama Sadau and Uzor Arukwe have been unveiled as the newest addition to the cast of EbonyLife and Netflix's anticipated 'Chief Daddy' sequel.
The comedy sequel will premiere exclusively on Netflix on January 1, 2022.
The actors have been unveiled as the film's ensemble cast for the Niyi Akinmolayan directed family sequel ahead of its January 2022 release.
Recall that Netflix recently confirmed the sequel's title; 'Chief Daddy: Going for Broke' alongside its New Year release.
The newly unveiled cast will join the star-studded cast including Funke Akindele-Bello, Shaffy Bello, Kate Henshaw, Joke Silva, Rachael Oniga, Ini Edo, Patience Ozokwo, Nkem Owoh, Dakore Akande, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Beverly Osu, Beverly Naya, Falz, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Zainab Balogun, Chigul, Mawuli Gavor among others.
While an official synopsis is yet to be announced, the sequel is expected to continue its focus on the dysfunctional Beecroft family and how they navigate their finance influenced disputes. The sequel was shot in both Dubai and Lagos.
