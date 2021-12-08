RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Rahama Sadau, Uzor Arukwe, Broda Shaggi join 'Chief Daddy: Going for Broke' cast

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The comedy sequel will premiere exclusively on Netflix on January 1, 2022.

'Chief Daddy: Going for Broke' [Netflix]
'Chief Daddy: Going for Broke' [Netflix]

Actors Broda Shaggi, Rahama Sadau and Uzor Arukwe have been unveiled as the newest addition to the cast of EbonyLife and Netflix's anticipated 'Chief Daddy' sequel.

Recommended articles

The actors have been unveiled as the film's ensemble cast for the Niyi Akinmolayan directed family sequel ahead of its January 2022 release.

Recall that Netflix recently confirmed the sequel's title; 'Chief Daddy: Going for Broke' alongside its New Year release.

The newly unveiled cast will join the star-studded cast including Funke Akindele-Bello, Shaffy Bello, Kate Henshaw, Joke Silva, Rachael Oniga, Ini Edo, Patience Ozokwo, Nkem Owoh, Dakore Akande, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Beverly Osu, Beverly Naya, Falz, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Zainab Balogun, Chigul, Mawuli Gavor among others.

While an official synopsis is yet to be announced, the sequel is expected to continue its focus on the dysfunctional Beecroft family and how they navigate their finance influenced disputes. The sequel was shot in both Dubai and Lagos.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rahama Sadau, Uzor Arukwe, Broda Shaggi join 'Chief Daddy: Going for Broke' cast

Rahama Sadau, Uzor Arukwe, Broda Shaggi join 'Chief Daddy: Going for Broke' cast

Sudanese Oscars contending film 'You Will Die At 20' unveiled as Surreal16 Film Festival's closing film

Sudanese Oscars contending film 'You Will Die At 20' unveiled as Surreal16 Film Festival's closing film

Regina Daniel's husband Ned Nwoko calls out ex-wife Laila and 'Kayamata' vendor Jaruma on Instagram

Regina Daniel's husband Ned Nwoko calls out ex-wife Laila and 'Kayamata' vendor Jaruma on Instagram

Danjumah Ndanusa: Defining the next decade of African pop culture with Africa’s family sitcom “Meet the Igwes

Danjumah Ndanusa: Defining the next decade of African pop culture with Africa’s family sitcom “Meet the Igwes”

BBNaija's Maria tests positive for Covid-19

BBNaija's Maria tests positive for Covid-19

Mo Abudu is the 98th most powerful woman in the world

Mo Abudu is the 98th most powerful woman in the world

Ifan Michael talks Nollywood journey in new Forbes Africa feature

Ifan Michael talks Nollywood journey in new Forbes Africa feature

Tristan Thompson says new baby mama is trying to gain fame with lawsuit

Tristan Thompson says new baby mama is trying to gain fame with lawsuit

Former beauty queen Precious Chikwendu says Femi Fani-Kayode could not perform in bed

Former beauty queen Precious Chikwendu says Femi Fani-Kayode could not perform in bed

Trending

'Amina' becomes first Nollywood title to hit Netflix's global top 10 list

Amina

FG announces plan to regulate Netflix and other streaming services

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Emeka Ike to launch Nollywood TV channel

Emeka Ike

Joke Silva to play Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti in Bolanle Austen-Peters directed biopic

Joke Silva (Guardian)