Chimezie Imo and Uzoamaka Aniunoh have been unveiled as the lead cast in forthcoming short film, 'Behind The Scenes'.

The short film, based on true life events, explores rape and sexual violence. It follows the story of a young woman who gets raped on a first date.

'Behind The Scenes' is produced by Hector Amiwero and scripted by Mide Badmus. It also stars stage and television actor, Kelvin Mary.

Watch the trailer: