Uzo Aduba is set to headline Netflix's new book club series

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The new series will be curated by the actress for literary lovers.

Uzo Aduba to host Netflix Book club series [People]

Netflix has unveiled a brand new virtual book club to be headlined by 'Orange Is The New Black' star Uzo Aduba.

According to multiple reports, the new show will see the American-Nigerian actress host episodes centered around titles that the streaming platform have made adaptations from.

ALSO READ: Netflix greenlights South African drama 'Happiness Is A Four-Letter Word' sequel

Members of the book club will also get the chance to read each novel and watch their Netflix adaptations while Aduba interviews the authors and cast of the films.

“Before these stories became pop culture phenomenon, they were first your favourite books,” Aduba says in the Netflix Book Club teaser.

“And if you ever wondered how a beloved story goes from page to screen, then you’re invited to Netflix Book Club.”

Watch the teaser:

www.instagram.com

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

