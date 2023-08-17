ADVERTISEMENT
Uti describes Big Brother as supreme on the 'BBNaija' show

Faith Oloruntoyin

The show has faced a lot of backlash following the recent change of rules.

Uti shared his thoughts on some BBNaija All Stars drama.
Uti shared his thoughts on some BBNaija All Stars drama.

The Nigerian TV personality and winner of Big Brother Africa season five in 2010 aired his thoughts in a recent interview.

Explaining the rights that bind the show since its inception, he said, "One of the major roles in our role book is that and it states, Big Brother reserves the right to change the rule at any point in the game".

Uti went further into what he considers the concept of Big Brother in the show and to the viewers. "Big Brother is an imitation of life, Big Brother plays the role of God, the house is earth, and the housemates are the humans and how they interact and all that's why they say God will have mercy on who he chooses to have mercy on", he said.

When Uti Nwachukwu won the Big Brother Africa reality show
When Uti Nwachukwu won the Big Brother Africa reality show ece-auto-gen

Lately, controversies have sparked on the rules that guide the BBNaija reality show, especially with the outcome of the fight between All Star housemates Ilebaye and Cee-C.

People have compared this fight with other fights in previous seasons, along with their respective outcomes.This means that the decision not to evict Ilebaye after a physical altercation with a fellow housemate is well within Big Brother's rights.

Like fans online, former BBNaija housemate Tacha had some issues with the leniency shown towards Ilebaye. Responding to her comments, Uti noted that she had a right to be angry.

In his words, "Tacha has every right to feel the way she does. If I were Tacha or Erica, I will tweet worse, you know my mouth is bad".

The All Stars season eight has been filled with a lot of drama both inside and outside the house. One can only wonder if the show has had it all from viewers who aren't happy with some of Big Brother's new rules.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

