Uru Eke has released the trailer for her new movie 'For Old Times Sake,' which is billed to hit the cinema this week.

The movie which has several Nollywood's big names like Anthony Manjaro, Eucharia Anunobi, Chris Okaugbe and Uru Eke herself is one interesting love movie you shouldn't miss.

Built on a beautiful love and dynamic story, 'For Old Times Sake' takes lovers of romantic movies away from the traditional love story to a unique and interesting twist.

"Andrew (Chris), a dance teacher is struggling to keep his dance studio afloat. Along comes Catherine (Uru), who enrolls for some of his classes but brings along a lot of baggage. He is prepositioned by Catherine’s husband (Anthony) to begin an illicit affair with her for a fee. Andrew is torn between accepting the offer or listening to his conscience that tells him not to. Love, Dance, and treachery - which one will triumph!"

'For Old Times Sake' hits the cinemas across the nation on Friday, September 20, 2019.