Uriel calls out Whitemoney over kitchen rights on 'BBNaija All Stars'

After the Head of House and Black Envelop games, Uriel expressed feeling intimidated by Whitemoney in the Kitchen in a conversation with Angel and Tolanibaj on BBNaija All Stars.

In her words, "The reason I don't cook in this kitchen is because of Whitemoney he makes me feel uncomfortable. The other day we were dragging goat meat."

According to her, Whitemoney considered her cooking a strategy she is using in the show and is always on the lookout anytime she enters the kitchen, but she insists the cooking isn't some strategy.

Uriel didn’t stop with the conversation with the ladies but confronts Whitemoney himself. Claiming his attitude in the kitchen as fake, she said, "I can feel your energy, I have known you from outside and the way you have been behaving in there is bad, it is fake. For you to eat my food you no one eat my food."

Whitemoney was confused and questioned where the outburst was coming from, but he remained quiet afterwards. His silence contributed to why the outburst didn't quickly turn into an outright argument between them.

Uriel didn't stop even after Biggie's call for housemates to gather in the lounge saying, "This week I won't keep quiet. I'm not a nice girl, I'm not nice Uriel, don't take my niceness for weakness especially you Whitemoney."