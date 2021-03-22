Fast rising Nollywood actor, Waliu Fagbemi has been unveiled as one of the cast of upcoming Anthill and FilmOne production 'Prophetess'.

The actor is set to star as Akeem in the film that follows the story of Ajoke, a local Prophetess who makes a bogus prediction about a football match which sets off a chain of events beyond her control.

'Prophetess' is written and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan with Victoria Akujobi, Mimi Bartels and Matilda Sola credited as co-producers.

Fagbemi stars alongside Toyin Abraham who plays Ajoke, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kunle Remi, Kehinde Bankole, Lateef Adedimeji, Muyiwa Ademola, Tina Mba, Ronke Oshodioke, Deyemi Okanlawon, Uzor Arukwe among others.