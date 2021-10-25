RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Uncharted: the famous action-adventure video game gets its first movie adaptation

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola Pulse Contributor

Tom Holland and Mark Walhberg as they hunt for treasure around a globe-trotting universe.

Uncharted
Uncharted

The action-adventure game series created by Amy Henning gets its first movie adaptation. The first uncharted movie release was first announced in 2016, but it’s been delayed a few or more times due to unforeseen circumstances until its official trailer was released for a premiere on February 12, 2022.

Recommended articles

The adaptation is directed by Ruben Fleischer [(Venom 2018, Venom: Let the be carnage)]. The Sony production team intends to make the movie as a whole separate from its game series. This will enable elements of the stories while standing as an origin in its own right.

Uncharted
Uncharted Pulse Nigeria

Since the first look of the picture, fans have raised criticisms over the casting choice of Sully and Nathan Drake, and the trailer conveys a generic tone. One internet user said,

“But I think an adaptation of Uncharted was always going to be a problem, and always has been a problem, precisely because I don’t know how you make it without it feeling generic. The things that make Uncharted great are in the game design and the gameplay. It’s not the story (as adequate a plot-mover as it is). The characterization is almost entirely down to great voice actors making a meal out of what is otherwise pretty generic action-movie stuff. Uncharted is a marvel of gaming because it’s great at BEING A GAME. It was never great at being a story because its story is, like way too many video game stories (even the good ones) only there in service to making the gameplay great”.

Nevertheless, with the uncharted movie, a premium visual experience is guaranteed.

Uncharted aims to follow the threads with games like Mortal Kombat, Lara Croft’s Tomb Raider, Resident Evil and several more that became film series. So with Uncharted checks off the game to series transition, should religious console fans expect a movie adaptation of ‘The last of us’ and Konami’s god of war.

Uncharted arrives in theatres on February 12, 2022.

---

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

10 countries where prostitution is legal

10 countries where prostitution is legal

'Fela Kuti was so hard'- Rap mogul Jay Z on why he included Fela's record in the soundtrack of new Netflix movie 'The Harder They Fall'

'Fela Kuti was so hard'- Rap mogul Jay Z on why he included Fela's record in the soundtrack of new Netflix movie 'The Harder They Fall'

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Ghanaian artiste commits suicide after ‘friend’ said ‘kill yourself’ on his post

Ghanaian artiste commits suicide after ‘friend’ said ‘kill yourself’ on his post

Shocker as Funny Face speaks from police cells with message to Shatta Wale (WATCH)

Shocker as Funny Face speaks from police cells with message to Shatta Wale (WATCH)

Avoid these foods if you want to perform your bedroom duties better

Avoid these foods if you want to perform your bedroom duties better

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

Trending

Fans react to Temi Otedola's stunning revelation about 'Squid Game'

Temi Otedola [Instagram]

Marvel confirms new release date for Black Panther 'Wakanda Forever'

Black Panther

'Black Panther' star Dorothy Steel dies amid filming sequel

Actress Dorothy Steel [Instagram/Lupitanyongo]

Hanks Anuku to star in 'Aki and Pawpaw' remake

Hanks Anuku will star in 'Aki and Pawpaw' remake [Instagram/filmoneng]