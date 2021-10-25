Uncharted: the famous action-adventure video game gets its first movie adaptation

The adaptation is directed by Ruben Fleischer [(Venom 2018, Venom: Let the be carnage)]. The Sony production team intends to make the movie as a whole separate from its game series. This will enable elements of the stories while standing as an origin in its own right.

Since the first look of the picture, fans have raised criticisms over the casting choice of Sully and Nathan Drake, and the trailer conveys a generic tone. One internet user said,

“But I think an adaptation of Uncharted was always going to be a problem, and always has been a problem, precisely because I don’t know how you make it without it feeling generic. The things that make Uncharted great are in the game design and the gameplay. It’s not the story (as adequate a plot-mover as it is). The characterization is almost entirely down to great voice actors making a meal out of what is otherwise pretty generic action-movie stuff. Uncharted is a marvel of gaming because it’s great at BEING A GAME. It was never great at being a story because its story is, like way too many video game stories (even the good ones) only there in service to making the gameplay great”.

Nevertheless, with the uncharted movie, a premium visual experience is guaranteed.

Uncharted aims to follow the threads with games like Mortal Kombat, Lara Croft’s Tomb Raider, Resident Evil and several more that became film series. So with Uncharted checks off the game to series transition, should religious console fans expect a movie adaptation of ‘The last of us’ and Konami’s god of war.

Uncharted arrives in theatres on February 12, 2022.

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

