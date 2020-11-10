Bunmi Awolowo's stage play, 'Un-noticed' is set to thrill its audience come Saturday November 21 - Sunday November 22, 2020.

Starring Patrick Popolampo, Adaeze Ndubueze, Eze Odilama, Roddie Law and Bunmi Awolowo, the stage play tells the tale of rejection, pain, betrayal, and how depression and suicide can be prevented.

ALSO READ: Netflix debuts trailer for 'Riding With Sugar' starring Hakeem Kae-Kazim and Charles Mnene

Performed in an engaging monologue style, 'Un-noticed is aimed at creating awareness against suicide amid increasing reports of suicide attempts in Nigeria. The theatrical performance is billed to hold at Esther's revenge, Freedom Park, Lagos.