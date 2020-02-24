There was tension in the Ultimate Love pad over the weekend following the nominations that took place.

On Sunday, February 23, 2020, the Live show of Nigeria's first love reality show, Ultimate Love was held. The hosts for the show, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, and Seun P were on hand to give viewers a worthwhile on the show. Lest we forget, these guys came out looking like a million bucks!

As usual, the show kicked off with the in house live band, 'High Definition' who gave an outstanding performance all evening.

The business of the evening

The business of the evening [Instagram/Dakorea]

The business of the evening started with Dakore revealing the couples in the house and the names they had chosen for themselves. The newbies in the house are Chris and Chris who are now called #DoubleChris, Meriton and Jerry now #Jertion and Sylvia and Chiddy Bankz are now #Chivia.

The old and already established couples in the Love Pad include Jay and Nkechi (#JayKech), Ebiteinye and Obichukwu (#ObiEbi), Presh Talker and David Wilson (#PreshDavid), Michael and Cherry (MiCherry), Rosie and Kachi (#Roskie), Theresa and Iyke (#Iykeresa), Bolanle and Arnold (#Bolar) and Jenny Koko and Louis (#Jelo).

After confirming the names of the couples in the house, Dakore then told the Love Guests that it was time for them to nominate each other for possible check out (eviction).

The nominations

At the end of the nominations, Dakore revealed to all the Love Guests and viewers how they nominated. PreshDavid nominated ObiEbi and Chivia, JayKech nominated Jeriton and Chivia, while Jeriton nominated Iykeresa and MiCherry.

It didn't end there as Bolar nominated ObiEbi and PreshDavid, Jelo nominated ObiEbi and MiCherry, ObiEbi nominated PreshDavid and DoubleChris while Iykeresa nominated Jertion and Chivia.

For Chivia, they nominated Jeriton and PreshDavid, Micherry went on to nominate Chivia and Jertion, Roskie nominated PreshDavid and Jeriton and finally, DoubleChris nominated Chivia and Iykeresa.

These nominations mean Chivia and Jeriton with five nominations, PreshDavid with four, ObiEbi with three, Micherry with two and Iykeresa with two nominations are up for possible check out (eviction).

However, Aunty came into the house after the nominations to select two couples (Jertion and Chivia) who are up for possible checkout for a task. The couple who can win the task will automatically be removed from the nominations list.

The mild drama

Immediately the live nomination show ended, it was obvious that there was going to be tension in the Pad. It didn't take long before Jenny Koko called out Bolanle for revealing a conversation that they had about nominating MiCherry.

This, however, didn't go down well with Jenny Koko as she slammed Bolanle who was caught in the middle of a heated argument.

Things got messy when Louis got involved in the argument had a very tensed conversation with Cherry. It took the intervention of the other Love Guests to settled what would have been a free for all fight in the house.

The voting starts on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, across the continent and ends on Thursday, Feb 27, 2020.