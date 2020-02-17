The Love Guests at the Ultimate Love reality TV show got paired over the weekend and it was filled with surprises.

The Love Guests were told earlier in the week by the resident Aunty that they would be selecting three other guests that would be their pair. According to Aunty, the love guests will then choose one who they would pair with during the show.

On Sunday, February 16, 2020, it was time for the Love Guests to pick their preferred partner for the game.

One interesting highlight of the night was the fact that some of the guys were already aware of their favourites while for some, it was filled with mixed feelings.

David's decision not to pick Rosie as his partner didn't go down well with the mother of one. As she dragged him for deceiving her. According to Rosie who was in tears, she was shocked that David would kiss her on national TV and still go ahead and not pick Presh Talker.

The couple pairings which didn't come as a surprise to many include that of Iyke and Theresa, Bolanle and Arnold with Jay and Nkechi. However, Michael's pairing with Cherry wasn't shocker because the two had been cozy over the last few days.

Obichukwu had expressed his desire to be paired with the Bayelsa born Ebiteinye who also choose him. This was the same for Louis who picked Jenny Koko. On the other hand, Jenny Koko picked Louis to be her partner.

The game has started to get intense with the new couples in the building. For some even though they didn't get who wanted to be pair with like Rosie, how their new pairings would go over the next week would determine how far they go in the game.