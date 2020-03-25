Two couples, ObiEbi (Obi and Ebiteinye) and PreshDavid (PreshTalker and David) have checked out of the reality TV show.

The show has been cut short because of the coronavirus surge around the world.

One of the hosts of the reality TV show, Oluwaseun P, met with the Love guest on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, where he announced that the end date of the show has been brought forward.

He left the Love Guest confused who aren't aware of the situation in the country.

First to check out was ObiEbi who have both had an interesting stay in the Love Pad. There stay was a whole mix as we got to see the ups and downs of their beautiful relationship.

PreshDavid followed ObiEbi as the second couple to check out of the house.

Their stay was marred with controversies. From David's earlier relationship with Rosie to PreshDavid's tensed relationship with some other Love Guest, it was a whole mix.

Organisers of Ultimate Love had announced that the reality television show will end on Sunday, March 29, 2020, a week earlier than scheduled due to fears over the spread of coronavirus.

Broadcast on MultiChoice’s DSTV and GOtv, the first edition of Ultimate Love which kicked off on Sunday, February 9 and was supposed to run for eight weeks has been cut short by one week.

The organisers in their announcement on Tuesday, March 24 said the show has been cut due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.