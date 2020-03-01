The first couple to get checked out of the Ultimate reality TV show is Michael and Cherry.

After spending three weeks in the Love Pad, the couple with the hashtag #MiCherry got the least amount of votes and had to kiss the chances of winning the show goodbye.

The other housemates who were up for eviction are Obi and Ebi, Iyke and Theresa, Slyvia and Chiddy Banks...

Prior to joining the reality TV show, Michael was a broadcast content creator who's plan was to find the love of his life in the Ultimate Love reality show. However, he thinks if he meets someone immediately, he knows if they are going to far instantly...we hope he did.

For the 30-year-old medical doctor, Cherry, she hoped to fall hopelessly in love during her stay in the love pad. While chatting with Dakore at the live eviction show, she revealed that she had found her man in Michael.