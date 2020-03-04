Its the fourth week into Nigeria's first love reality show, Ultimate Love and the nominations have been held.

This is the second week of nominations and the Love Guests were allowed to put up each other for possible check out.

After the nominations on Sunday, March 1, 2020, all the Love Guests except IykeResa and DavidPresh were up for eviction. As the rule of the game, Aunty picked two couples who carried out a task to save themselves from eviction.

'Ultimate Love' will see love guests consisting of single men and women living together in the 'Love Residence' for eight weeks. These guys are expected to find love during the duration of the show.

The couples selected by Aunty were Jaykech and ObiEbi. Aunty sent two couples, JayKech and ObiEbi, to Bethesda Home for the blind where they taught students and cooked for them respectively.

After they returned from their assignment, Aunty visited the house on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, where she revealed her verdict. She picked JayKech which means they are both safe.

This means the other couples in the house are all up for eviction; #Bolar #Chivia #DoubleChris #Jelo #Jeriton #Roksie #ObiEbi. Voting ends on Thursday, March 5, 2020.